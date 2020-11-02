Left Menu
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:37 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 865 chipset
  • 65W fast-charging
  • 48MP quad camera

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has gone official in China. To launch the special edition, the company has partnered with CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, an upcoming action role-playing video game.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY3,999 (approx. INR 44,500) for the 12GB+ 256GB memory configuration. Starting today, the phone is available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on November 11.

As of this writing, there is no official information about the availability of the phone in markets outside China.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is all about the cosmetic upgrade while the internals are identical to the regular OnePlus 8T model. The new edition boasts a huge camera bump at the back, covering almost the entire width of the phone, and the 'Cyberpunk' branding can be seen at the bottom of the rear panel.

The rear panel's middle part featuring the OnePlus logo is made of AG glass. In addition, it comes with a special Cyberpunk 2077 case and Cyberpunk-themed stickers and goodies.

Talking about the internals, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset that integrates Snapdragon X55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU.

Image Credit: Twitter (@techylogy)

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support, delivering a day of power in just 15 minutes and a 100% charge in only 39 minutes. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 with special Cyberpunk theme.

In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition houses a quad-camera module at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main lens powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

Connectviity options include- 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5)/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

