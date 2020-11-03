SeTracker Kids Smart Watch a boon for parents

The GPS-enabled smart watch helps parents to visually monitor children real-time, and at any location; the feature-laden smart device has also become a preferred gifting option for parents Even as most families remained largely confined to their homes since the pandemic outbreak in March this year, the physical safety of children and monitoring of their daily activities had been a concern for many parents who are working in the 'Always On' environment. Typically, parents worry about their children's physical safety and whereabouts when they are attending school, engaging in outdoor activities, participating in other events, or while just being away from home. In recent years, concerns over child safety in the out of home environmenthave grown exponentially owing to rising threat perceptions, especially in the big cities and towns. Today, as children are glued to digital screens, there is the added parental concern over how the young minds are spending their waking hours in different activities, lest they are drawn to child unfriendly environments. While physical monitoring of children in the course of entire day is nigh impossible for parents, most would want access to a system that keeps them abreast of the children's engagements and their immediate surroundings. Keeping in view this critical need, SeTracker, an IFIHomes brand, introduced a range of GPS-enabled Smart Watches that help parents to have direct video and audio access to each child. Earlier, many of the parents opted to use GPS-enabled pebbles attached to the child's backpack or any bag that relays the physical coordinates of the child at any given time. However, that did not give parents a clear picture of how the child was doing, and how safe were the immediate surroundings. With SeTracker Kids Smart Watch, it is now possible for parents to connect with each of their children via video screens, as the smart device supports 2-way audio-video calls. The multi-function SeTracker Kids Smart Watch is equipped with a gamut of features that not only augment the safety monitoring aspect, but also provide a lot of fun functions for the kids. Hence, this smart device has also become a very compelling gifting item that parents are preferring for their children. For an upclose view of the SeTracker Kids Smart Watch, click: https://youtu.be/Qfbq0l1kmKU At a glance, the feature-laden SeTracker Kids Smart Watch has the following aspects: • Real-time tracking: The device helps parents to track real-time the child who has the watch strapped on. The real-time tracking is enabled in both GPS and LBS (local base station) positioning modes. By virtue of the GPS + LBS dual mode positioning, the wearable device can be traced real-time, anytime, anywhere via the SeTracker2 App / SMS commands. • Touchscreen / Colour Display: The touchscreen on the device has a menu of items and displays in colour. • Video calls: The watch enables SOS calling, voice chat via the Se Tracker 2 app available on Android / iOS, and has a camera facility.

• Sync with Parent's Smartphone: By downloading the SeTracker 2 app on a smartphone, the watch and the smartphone get synced. The device may be loaded with phone numbers of only family members and friends who are permitted to dial into the watch. Hence, child will receive calls on the watch only from known persons in family circles, and calls from any other numbers will not connect with the watch. • Other key features: The device is geo-fenced for protection of privacy. It also has an Alarm clock, Do Not Disturb Mode (which may be used during school class hours, Historical Route Track, and Low Battery Alarm.

• Water Resistant: The wearable is water resistant. The SeTracker Kids Smart Watch needs to be fitted with a micro SIM card, to be procured separately. The device is compatible with Airtel/Vodafone 2G/3G/4G SIM cards but essentially support 2G data plan. It is not compatible with the Jio SIM card. Pertinent to note that there are no additional / annual maintenance charges to be met, once the device is operationalised. However, the SIM card service charges need to be paid as per the data plan opted for.

The SeTracker Kids Smart Watches are made of eco-friendly material and give low radiation, that would be of the essence to all parents buying smart watches for their children. The smart watch has also been found to be used by families to monitor the well-being and physical safety of elders. By having the elder to wear the smart watch, it would be possible to visually monitor their movements, as also quickly respond to any health emergency or any other exigency. Commenting on the market response to SeTracker Kids Watches, Rohit Khosla, CEO of IFIHomes which offers SeTracker and IFITech products, says, "Child safety is one of the biggest concerns of parents, especially when their children are away from home, attending school or in any other environment.We are extremely gratified to see parents opting for our SeTracker Kids Smart Watches. Also, we have been receiving very encouraging feedback from the users." It may be pointed out that IFITech and SeTracker brands enjoys high customer loyalty by virtue of IFIHomes' strong adherence to high quality standards and responsive customer support. IFIHomes has been serving its customers for the last 6 years with over 300 products that make homes and offices smart and healthy places. The company has been partnering with innovators and labs across the globe to bring innovations to customers. Notably, IFIHomes acquires one new customer every 4 minutes, and touches a wide cross-section of homes across the country. SeTracker and IFITech products are also available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. To reach out to a large customer base across all regions and industries, IFIHomes seeks channel & business partners (write to: partner3@ifihomes.com) PWR PWR.