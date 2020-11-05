Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Gymnastics meet a test of Tokyo's readiness

Tokyo's ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and stage next year's Olympic Games safely will undergo a major test this week with gymnasts from four nations gathering in the Japanese capital for a friendly tournament. The meet on Nov. 8 -- featuring 30 gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia -- marks the first international event at a Tokyo Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 07:41 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics meet a test of Tokyo's readiness

Tokyo's ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and stage next year's Olympic Games safely will undergo a major test this week with gymnasts from four nations gathering in the Japanese capital for a friendly tournament.

The meet on Nov. 8 -- featuring 30 gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia -- marks the first international event at a Tokyo Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the pandemic. While up to 2,000 spectators will be focused on the athletes, who will be mixed into "Friendship" and "Solidarity" teams regardless of nationality or gender, the real competition will be behind the scenes as organizers go all-out to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

"If somebody gets infected during this meet, it will be called off and if that happens, it also puts whether we can hold the Olympics into question," Japanese gymnast Wataru Tanigawa told an online news conference. "In that sense I feel a huge stress, but all I can do is be as careful as possible."

Measures drawn up in consultation with the International Olympics Federation (FIG) include having athletes, quarantined for two weeks prior to arriving in Japan, move only between their hotel and the venue on special buses disinfected nightly. Staff will take shopping requests, with security guards posted at hotel elevators.

Before entering or leaving the competition floor, gymnasts will disinfect their hands and feet. They will bring their own chalk, formerly shared, and be tested daily. Spectators must have temperature checks with thermography and provide contact details as well as two weeks of prior health information.

A false positive COVID-19 test for Japan's three-time Olympic gold medallist Kohei Uchimura last week emphasized the stakes and alarmed organizers, who had earlier told Reuters they were feeling "the greatest pressure of their career". Uchimura subsequently tested negative and was cleared to participate.

Japan has successfully held events in stadiums with thousands of spectators, and experts say the gymnastics event could prove an important next step. "Gymnastics is one of the sports which may have relatively lower risk for spreading COVID-19," said Koji Wada, a professor at Tokyo's International University of Health and Welfare.

"So that would be very good practice for Japan, and also for the rest of the world." Tokyo 2020 organizers said they would be watching the meet closely.

"In preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Games next year, we consider the countermeasures and other organisational methods adopted for such events, including the competition ... on Nov. 8, to be an important reference," they said in an email.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement extremely regrettable, Japan says

The United States withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japans top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday. The climate change issue isnt something of a single country, it should be addressed by the enti...

Politicians do not decide who wins, US electoral process needs time to tabulate votes: Human Rights Watch

With US President Donald Trump claiming fraud in the counting of votes and threatening to go to the Supreme Court, a human rights organisation on Wednesday said Americas electoral process needs time to tabulate the votes cast in the general...

Trump campaign files lawsuit over Georgia county ballot sorting

U.S. President Donald Trumps reelection campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted. The lawsuit, brought against the C...

Govt’s economic priorities to be extension of Small Business Loan scheme

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Governments top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the rollout of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020