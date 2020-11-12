YouTube restores services after suffering global outage

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has restored its services after suffering a global outage on Thursday morning. The outage prevented a majority of users from watching videos on the platform.

"If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone, our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet at 5:53 AM IST on November 12.

After nearly 2 hours of global outage, YouTube apologized for the interruption and announced that the issue has been fixed across all devices and YouTube services.

...And we're back – we're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

According to DownDetector.com, 95 percent of users reported issues in watching videos on YouTube, while a few users also faced issues in uploading videos or opening the website. The DownDetector outage map showed that the peak of the issue hit at 5:55 AM with nearly 2,85,071 users reporting the issue.