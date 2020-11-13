Left Menu
The Nokia 6300 4G features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD.

13-11-2020
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched
Image Credit: Nokia

HMD Global has launched two new feature phones, Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G, that come with modern essentials like social media apps, Google Assistant and WiFi hotspot, all at an affordable price point.

The Nokia 6300 4G will be offered in three color options- Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White- and is available in select markets for EUR49 (approx. Rs 4,300) whereas the Nokia 8000 4G comes in Onyx Black, Opal White, Citrine Gold and Topaz Blue color options for a global average retail price of EUR79 (Rs 7,000).

Nokia 6300 4G

The Nokia 6300 4G features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD.

Image Credit: Nokia

The phone is backed by a 1500 mAh battery and connectivity options include- LTE Cat 4, WiFi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio and Micro-USB port. It runs on KaiOS and provides access to popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube along with Google Maps and Google Assistant.

At the back, the Nokia 6300 4G houses a VGA camera with a flashlight.

Nokia 8000 4G

Image Credit: Nokia

The Nokia 8000 4G comes with a classy metalized chrome midframe finish and a 2.8-inch QVGA display. It has a 2 MP rear camera with flashlight and a 3D curved keymat wrapped at the edges, providing a comfortable grip.

The device is also powered by Snapdragon 210 processor and runs KaiOS. Other specs are similar to Nokia 6300 4G.

