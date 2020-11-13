Left Menu
India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

India successfully test-fired on Friday the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system at an integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, officials said. The test firing took place at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:02 IST
India successfully test-fired on Friday the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system at an integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, officials said. The successful test-firing of the QRSAM, having a range of around 30 km, paves the way for its commercial production, they said.

"The QRSAM system has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on a Banshee pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitudes," the defence ministry said in a statement. The test firing took place at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast. The officials said the missile is propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. "The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful test-firing of the missile. In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1.

