Huawei reveals EMUI 11 update roadmap: Here're supported devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:47 IST
Huawei reveals EMUI 11 update roadmap: Here're supported devices
Image Credit: Huawei

Huawei has announced the EMUI 11 update roadmap for its devices around the world. The company revealed the update roadmap on its community forums, according to which, the EMUI 11 will be rolled out in nine regions globally including India.

Unveiled in September 2020, the EMUI 11 comes with immersive themes, customizable Always-On-Display (AOD) floating windows, latest-generation Multi-screen Collaboration, AI-powered Notepad and new privacy features such as Safe Sharing and Note Lock as well as access controls.

The Huawei P40 series and Huawei Mate 30 series will be the first devices to receive the EMUI 11 update based on Android 10, starting from next month. Here is the full EMUI 11 update roadmap for Huawei devices:

Image Credit: Huawei Community

In India, the EMUI 11 update will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2021 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be the first device in the region to receive it, followed by Huawei P30 Pro.

Image Credit: Huawei

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

