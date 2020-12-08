Left Menu
Google drops new features for Pixel devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:03 IST
(Representative Image)

Google has started dropping new features from Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to older Pixel devices with many of them rolling out to Pixel 3 and newer devices. Starting today, the latest feature drops will be rolled out in stages over the next two weeks as part of the December 2020 update.

With the latest Pixel feature drop, the Hold for Me feature is available as an early preview on the Google Pixel 3 or newer devices. When Pixel owners call a toll-free number and a business puts them on hold, Google Assistant can wait in the line for them and will notify with sound, vibration and a prompt on the screen once someone is on the line and ready to talk.

Pixel 3 and later devices are also getting the Extreme Battery Saver feature. When turned on, it lets Battery Saver turn off more features, pause most apps, and slow processing for even more time between charges.

Screen sharing is also becoming available in Google Duo group calls when using Wi-FI or a 5G connection. Users can have up to 32 participants in a group video call on Duo.

Further, Pixel users can personalize their home screen with new icons, colors, app shapes, and grid views and also customize their wallpapers. Other features include- Now Playing, screen translation using Google Lens, and new suggestions in Google Photos.

For Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) owners, improvements to Adaptive Battery can automatically save even more power if a user is likely to miss the next charge. Adaptive Charging dynamically controls how quickly a Pixel device charges.

Additionally, the new Adaptive Connectivity feature automatically switches from 5G to 4G based on the app being used. For instance, it will choose 4G for things like browsing the web or sending texts and switch to 5G when watching movies or downloading large files. Notably, this feature is not available on all carriers or for all apps or features.

With the latest feature drops, the GPS on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) is also more accurate.

