Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Alexa’s new feature translates conversations in real-time

Initially, the Live Translation feature will work with six language pairs- English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, or Hindi on Amazon Echo devices with locale set to English US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:11 IST
Amazon Alexa’s new feature translates conversations in real-time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has launched a new Live Translation feature for the Alexa voice assistant that initiates a translation session for a pair of languages in real-time.

Leveraging several existing Amazon systems including Alexa's automatic-speech-recognition (ASR) system, Amazon Translate, and Alexa's text-to-speech system along with the overall architecture and machine learning models, the new feature allows individuals speaking in two different languages to converse with each other, with Alexa acting as an interpreter and translating both sides of the conversation.

Once the session has started, customers can speak phrases or sentences in either language and Alexa will automatically identify which language is being spoken and translate each side of the conversation.

Initially, the Live Translation feature will work with six language pairs- English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, or Hindi on Amazon Echo devices with locale set to English US.

Amazon says it is exploring several approaches to improving the Live Translation feature further.

"To improve the fluency of the translation and its robustness to spoken-language input, we are also working on adapting the neural-machine-translation engine to conversational-speech data and generating translations that incorporate relevant contexts such as tone of voice or formal versus informal translations. Finally, we are continuously working on improving the quality of the overall translations and of colloquial and idiomatic expressions in particular," Amazon said in a blog post.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent season; Athletes bring fight for equality into sporting arena in 2020 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victo...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage

Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 103 to Rs 6,200 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020