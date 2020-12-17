Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says larger U.S. trade surplus due to China trade war

The comments come after the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a "monitoring list" of countries whose currency practices have caused concern, the first time the island has appeared on the list since 2017. Speaking to reporters, Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said the China-U.S. trade war had seen Taiwanese investors in China coming home, and boosted demand for Taiwan technology, considered by Washington to be a minimal security risk compared to China's.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:28 IST
Taiwan says larger U.S. trade surplus due to China trade war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan sees U.S. trade policies towards China as the reason why its trade surplus with the United States has grown but hopes to lower the surplus to address concerns about the Taiwan dollar's exchange rate, its central bank said on Thursday. The comments come after the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a "monitoring list" of countries whose currency practices have caused concern, the first time the island has appeared on the list since 2017.

Speaking to reporters, Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said the China-U.S. trade war had seen Taiwanese investors in China coming home, and boosted demand for Taiwan technology, considered by Washington to be a minimal security risk compared to China's. "Trump's trade policy and trade policy towards China have led to an increase of Taiwan's trade surplus with the United States," Yang said. The Trump administration has cracked down on Chinese tech firms such as Huawei Technologies, viewing them as a security risk. It has also ramped up support for democratic Taiwan, and encouraged Taiwanese firms to invest in the United States and leave China.

Taiwan's 2019 trade surplus with the United States hit $23 billion. The economy has benefited this year from global demand for Taiwan's high-tech goods from people forced to work and study at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking in parliament, central bank deputy governor Yen Tzung-ta said maintaining the stability of the foreign exchange rate was its obligation and priority, and that the U.S. decision was based on information for last year rather than the current exchange rate.

The U.S. Treasury's decision is a reflection of the island's trade surplus with the United States, he added. "We hope to cut the trade surplus with the United States," Yen said. "This is the long-term solution."

Taiwan's central bank has continued to stress to the U.S. Treasury that the benchmarks they use are disputed, Yen added. The Taiwan dollar has strengthened 7% against the U.S. dollar this year.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 27 - Health Ministry

Italy will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 27, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, provided both European and national drug authorities give their approval to the Pfizer shot according to schedule. Italy is set to receive an initial 1...

Lawyer shot dead on road in Greater Noida

A lawyer was shot dead by a man on a road near his home on Thursday in Greater Noida, with police suspecting it to be a fallout of a property dispute, officials said. Lawyer Fateh Mohammad Khan lived in Sector 36 and had gone to meet a clie...

TMC dares Centre to impose President's rule in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the West Bengal government will not release three Indian Police Service officers on deputation following the diktat of the Centre, and dared the BJP-led regime to impose Presidents Rule in the st...

Fishermen detained in eastern Libya have been freed - Italy

A group of 18 sailors who were seized by Libyan patrol boats in September while fishing in the Mediterranean have been freed by authorities in eastern Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.The sailors, who include I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020