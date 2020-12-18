Johnson and von der Leyen to speak on Brexit - Spectator reporter

Johnson and von der Leyen to speak on Brexit - Spectator reporterReuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:07 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak in the next 48 hours on Brexit trade talks, a Spectator reporter said.
"It is expected that Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will speak again in the next 48 hours," James Forsyth said. "U.K. looking for a sign that the EU is prepared to move on fish."
