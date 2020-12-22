Left Menu
Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

With zero-touch enrollment, the device drop-ships pre-registered and ready for use by the end-user with all the organization's security policies, applications and profiles. This eliminates the need for manual device enrollment that required IT administrators to manually enroll each Chrome OS device into their domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 22-12-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 07:45 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook.

To help employees adapt to swiftly shifting workplaces, Lenovo has announced a new offering i.e. the availability of zero-touch enrollment on Lenovo Chrome OS devices, an offering that allows remote deployment and auto-enrollment of Chromebooks.

The new offering is already live on the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook and will expand to other Lenovo Chrome OS devices throughout 2021.

Zero-Touch enrollments from Lenovo and Google provide the following benefits:

  • Pre-registered by experts: Lenovo pre-registers Chromebooks to enroll automatically once in the hands of end-users
  • Drop-shipped to employees anywhere: No matter where your employees work, Lenovo ensures devices get where they need to be
  • Built with security in mind: Zero-touch enrollments feature hardware-backed attestation that helps secure device identity to prevent spoofing attacks
  • Easy enrollment & ready to go: End-users simply connect to the internet and log in. The PC is already equipped with the right settings and applications.

"As organizations help employees adapt to new "work-from-anywhere" models, many IT teams are learning just how prepared (or unprepared) they are for the transition. With entire workforces now offsite, IT must confront getting the right devices to employees while securing endpoints, surfacing new cloud-based tools, managing overburdened help desks and more," Lenovo said.

