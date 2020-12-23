Left Menu
Amazfit GTS 2 mini lands in India; boasts AMOLED display, voice assistant

Updated: 23-12-2020 13:41 IST
Image Credit: Amazon.in

Amazfit on Wednesday launched the GTS 2 Mini smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is currently listed on Amazon.in with a 'Notify Me' button and will go on sale on December 26 at 12 PM.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini will be offered in three color options- Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink and Sage Green and carries a price tag of Rs 6,999.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini: Specs and Features

Design and Display

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a curved 2.5D glass and a skin-friendly silicone strap. It weighs just 19.5g and comes with a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.

The smartwatch has a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen with 50+ watch faces and more than 30 Always-On Display patterns to choose from. It offers a 100 percent NTSC color gamut and a peak brightness of 450nits.

Health and wellness monitoring

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini provides 24/7 heart-rate monitoring with warnings for abnormally elevated resting heart rate as well as sleep monitoring with recommendations to improve quality and habits. It also offers blood-oxygen and stress level monitoring, female menstrual cycle tracking and the PAI Health Assessment System feature that offers a customized health evaluation.

The watch comes with over 70 built-in sports modes such as walking, pool swimming, cycling and treadmill, to name a few, and provides real-time tracking of heart rate and physical status in real-time. A detailed sport data report is generated in the companion app.

Battery life

The watch is equipped with a 220mAh battery that lasts up to 21 days in basic watch mode, 14 days with typical usage and 7 days on heavy usage, on a single charge. It takes about 2 hours to completely charge.

Smart features

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini supports remote smartphone camera control, Pomodoro clock to improve time management and efficiency, online voice assistant and other smart features.

