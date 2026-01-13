Mumbai Indians Look to Strike Back as They Face Gujarat Giants in Crucial WPL Clash

In a pivotal Women's Premier League (WPL) clash held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to field first against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday. MI, positioned third in the league standings, seeks to recover after an opening-match loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a subsequent 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized the strategic advantage of bowling first, citing the influence of dew in late games. She expressed confidence in her team, noting, "We are ticking all the areas," while also mentioning Hayley's return in place of the unwell Nat Sciver-Brunt as a positive boost to their side.

In contrast, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner humorously lamented her unsuccessful streak with tosses but praised her top order's performance, especially the experience of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney. Gardner stressed the importance of keeping strategies simple and celebrated the contributions of Indian players, as well as welcoming new debutant Ayushi Soni to the team.