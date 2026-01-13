Starmer to Join Trump-led Board for Gaza Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to join a U.S. President Trump-led board, set to oversee temporary administration in Gaza, according to a report by The Times newspaper on Tuesday.

The involvement marks a significant engagement between British and U.S. officials in Middle Eastern affairs, amidst global discussions on the region's stability.

The inaugural meeting of the board is anticipated to occur next week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where global leaders will convene to deliberate on international economic and political developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)