Vivo Y20 vs Vivo Y20 (2021): What's new in the refreshed version?

Vivo has just launched a refreshed version of the Vivo Y20 which was launched back in August 2020. The new Vivo Y20 (2021) has gone official in Malaysia and carries mostly the same specifications, except for the processor.

Here is how the Vivo Y20(2021) stacks up against the older version i.e. the Vivo Y20:

Display

Both Vivo Y20(2021) and Vivo Y20 sport a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It features a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo Y20 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset while the refresh version is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, both paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 256GB.

Both the phones are fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast-charging. While the Vivo Y20 runs on Funtouch OS 10.5, the Vivo Y20(2021) boots Funtouch OS 11.based on Android 11.

Camera

Both the phones are equipped with an 8MP selfie snapper and a triple camera setup at the back that comprises a 13MP main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP super macro camera.

Price

Both Vivo Y20 (2021) and Vivo Y20 are priced at MYR 599 (approx. Rs 10,900) and are offered in two color options - Dawn White and Nebula Blue.