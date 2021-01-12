Left Menu
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Lenovo's thinnest ThinkPad ever is just over 11mm thin

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop boasts a 13.5-inch low power display with 450nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos speaker system. In terms of connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga comes with 5G-ready options and supports 4G-LTE networks too where 5G is not available. Other features include built-in WiFi 6, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Updated: 12-01-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:24 IST
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Lenovo's thinnest ThinkPad ever is just over 11mm thin
Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is covered with titanium material and is just 0.43 inches thick (over 11mm).

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program and is based on the Intel Evo platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The processor can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop boasts a 13.5-inch low power display with 450nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos speaker system. In terms of connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga comes with 5G-ready options and supports 4G-LTE networks too where 5G is not available. Other features include built-in WiFi 6, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will available to order in the US starting January 2021, with prices starting at USD1,899.

Apart from unveiling its thinnest ThinkPad ever, Lenovo also unveiled a couple of other products including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, ThinkPad X12 Detachable, all powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors.

Additionally, the X12 Detachable also offers Dolby Vision support with Dolby Audio Speaker System. As the name suggests, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable has a 12.3-inch detachable display and the backlit folio keyboard enables a seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen.

Lenovo says both X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are the world's first laptops to support Dolby Voice. They carry a price tag of USD1,429 and USD1,569, respectively and both the devices will be available starting February 2021.

Further, Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad Docking solutions.

