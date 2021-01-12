Left Menu
Development News Edition

Email security firm Mimecast says hackers hijacked its products to spy on customers

"Our investigation is ongoing and we don't have anything additional to share at this time," she said. Mimecast provides a range of email security products, such as systems to block malicious web links, phishing attempts and attackers using fake identities in order to trick their victims into revealing sensitive information.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:53 IST
Email security firm Mimecast says hackers hijacked its products to spy on customers

Email security provider Mimecast said on Tuesday that hackers had hijacked its products in order to spy on its customers. The company said it had been alerted to the attack by investigators at Microsoft and that "a sophisticated threat actor" had compromised the certificate used to guard connections between its products and Microsoft's cloud services.

In a four-paragraph statement, the company said around 10% of its more than 36,000 customers had been affected, but it believed "a low single digit number" of users had been specifically targeted. Mimecast spokeswoman Laura Barnes declined further comment. "Our investigation is ongoing and we don't have anything additional to share at this time," she said.

Mimecast provides a range of email security products, such as systems to block malicious web links, phishing attempts and attackers using fake identities in order to trick their victims into revealing sensitive information. Three cybersecurity investigators, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an ongoing probe, told Reuters they suspected the hackers who compromised Mimecast were the same group that broke into U.S. software maker SolarWinds and a host of sensitive U.S. government agencies.

The SolarWinds hack was disclosed last month and is one of the most ambitious cyber-espionage campaigns ever uncovered. U.S. intelligence agencies have blamed Russia, which has repeatedly denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

9 more succumb to COVID-19 in Punjab, 261 new cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 216 cases, taking the overall figures to 5,456 fatalities and 1,69,479 infections, officials said.As of now, there are 2,788 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a medical bull...

REUTERS NEXT-Albemarle sees four-fold growth in lithium demand in next five years - exec

Albemarle Corp, the worlds largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, said it sees almost a four-fold growth in demand for the white metal, but only if prices recover enough to incentivize new projects and expansions across...

All members of SC-appointed panel favour farm laws, how can farmers expect justice from them: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that all four members of the committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over farmers agitation against three farm laws, were in favour of the legislations, and asked how the protesters ...

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico minister flags concerns on farm trade with eye on energy row

Mexico could raise concerns over potential barriers to its agriculture exports to the United States in any future negotiations over the Mexican governments contentious energy policy, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021