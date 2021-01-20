Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marketing, sports data apps join fight against pandemic

Since the coronavirus the number of unmanned stores has increased quite a lot," Norimoto Ichikawa, head of Hitachi-LG Data Storage's software development team, told Reuters at the annual Wearables Expo in Tokyo. Union Tool, exhibiting at the same trade show, said it was hoping to market its wearable heart sensor for applications including as a monitoring device for COVID-19 patients at quarantine hotels.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:17 IST
Marketing, sports data apps join fight against pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Devices designed for improving customer marketing and sports performance are now being used in the fight against COVID-19 as companies deploy their technologies to meet new needs during the pandemic. Hitachi-LG Data Storage originally developed its 3D LiDAR People Counter sensor for retail stores to track shoppers' movements and analyse data in order to improve sales and customer satisfaction.

The company, a joint venture between Japan's Hitachi and South Korea's LG Electronics, has now paired the application with a heat detection and camera app that takes customers' temperatures and checks if they are wearing a mask The technology monitors the number of people and their movements to reduce congestion and it estimates wait times at cash registers, to help reduce infection risks. It can also determine whether or not a customer has stopped by a specific area such as a required hand sanitizer station.

It comes as retailers seek to create a safe environment and restore peace of mind to the in-store experience as fears of infection have driven customers away during the pandemic. "It was often used for marketing before but recently it has been used in various places for unmanned stores. Since the coronavirus the number of unmanned stores has increased quite a lot," Norimoto Ichikawa, head of Hitachi-LG Data Storage's software development team, told Reuters at the annual Wearables Expo in Tokyo.

Union Tool, exhibiting at the same trade show, said it was hoping to market its wearable heart sensor for applications including as a monitoring device for COVID-19 patients at quarantine hotels. The sensor, which can remotely monitor a person's heart rate and temperature, is now used for health management and collection of biometric data for sports and exercise.

Union Tool is teaming with Toyobo for the sensor to be used with the latter's stretchable conductive film for wearable devices and used in clothing. "If the number of patients increases in the future and more people will need to be quarantined at home or hotel, I think there's a possibility that such sensors can be used to remotely monitor people's condition in real time," said Naoki Jimbo, head of Union Tool's sales and marketing department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Former prime minister Theresa May, urged her successor Boris Johnson to protect Britains values to help strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, saying his threat to break international law did nothing to raise our credibility. May...

China takes parting shot at 'lying and cheating' Pompeo

With hours left in Donald Trumps presidency, Chinas foreign ministry took aim at its chief U.S. antagonist, lying and cheating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and said it would seek cooperation with the incoming administration of Joe Biden....

MediaTek's new 6nm Dimensity 1200 SoC supports 168Hz display, 200MP camera

MediaTek on Wednesday announced two new 6nm chipsets - Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 - that will power a range of 5G smartphones from the high-end to the mid-tier.Based on TSMCs advanced 6nm process technology, both chipsets are claimed...

Nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to children: AIIMS director

A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to be give to school-going children who bear a very mild load of the disease but they are infectious, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.The noted pulmonologist, who was interacting with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021