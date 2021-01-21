dunnhumby Code Combat live with over 3000 registrations in three days

Calling the best coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts interested in competitive coding and problem solving to compete for a cash prize of more than 3 lacsGURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dunnhumby India, a world leader in customer data science, has announced the second edition of their competitive coding and problem-solving event - Code Combat 2.0, in partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community. Code Combat 2.0 brings together the best coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts from all over India and challenges them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700 working from all over the country. Since the country went in lockdown, the company has expanded their team with over 150 professionals through virtual hiring and onboarding. dunnhumby India plans to grow with similar momentum in the coming years.

Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India, adds, ''For dunnhumby, India is the key strategic location for high quality technology talent at scale. With resounding success of the first edition with over 7,500 participants, we are excited and confident that this second edition will see more participation as we continue to look for more opportunities such as these to celebrate the enormous developer talent available in the country.''In this second edition of Code Combat, the dunnhumby team has raised the bar with two challenges to match competitive skill sets across multiple levels. While the C# track continues to draw those interested in competitive coding, the new track i.e. ML/Python is for data science stalwarts to showcase their data science prowess combined with their business problem solving skills. The participants will be judged not just on their modelling skills but also on their business understanding, solution scalability, innovation, creativity, design and the effectiveness of the solution.

There are some exciting prizes up for grabs including cash prizes worth INR 3,00,000. The challenges are already live and one can register here.

About dunnhumby IndiaEstablished in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby. With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

About dunnhumbydunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail - one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data - dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First. The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers - in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and Monoprix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)