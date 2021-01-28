Left Menu

New features rolling out for EVs with Google Maps built-in

For longer trips that require two or more recharge stops, routing algorithms in Google Maps will search and filter through tens to thousands of public charging stations to find the most efficient route - all in less than 10 seconds. Users can also see how long each charge will take and their updated total trip time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:50 IST
New features rolling out for EVs with Google Maps built-in
For shorter trips like a Saturday hike or weekend getaway where only one charge is needed, Google Maps users can select a charging station that best fits their needs from a list of recharge points in Maps. Image Credit: Google

Google has announced three new features for Electric vehicles (EVs) featuring built-in Google Maps. Currently, these features are rolling out to the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, with more models to soon join the list.

According to Google, range anxiety, the fear that the vehicle will run out of power before reaching a destination or charging station, is considered one of the major barriers to the widespread adoption of EVs.

In a blog post, Google said that the company has engineered a highly scalable solution for recommending efficient routes through charging stations, which optimizes the sum of the driving time and the charging time together, subsequently reducing range anxiety.

For longer trips that require two or more recharge stops, routing algorithms in Google Maps will search and filter through tens to thousands of public charging stations to find the most efficient route - all in less than 10 seconds. Users can also see how long each charge will take and their updated total trip time.

For shorter trips like a Saturday hike or weekend getaway where only one charge is needed, Google Maps users can select a charging station that best fits their needs from a list of recharge points in Maps. Users can also see which charging stations are the fastest and select specific stations if they have a membership. Additionally, Maps users can also see if a charging spot is close to a grocery store or coffee shop.

"Taking into consideration the various characteristics of each EV (such as the weight, maximum battery level, plug type, etc.) the algorithm identifies which of the edges are feasible for the EV under consideration and which are not. Once the routing request comes in, Maps EV routing augments the feasible graph with two new nodes, the origin and the destination, and with multiple new (feasible) edges that outline the potential trips from the origin to its nearby charging stations and to the destination from each of its nearby charging stations," Google wrote in the post.

Lastly, Google Maps users will now be able to see what payment methods are accepted at EV charging stations in 12 countries throughout Europe.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extradited teacher appears in Australia court on sex charges

A former teacher extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court Thursday to face child sex abuse charges.Israeli authorities extradited Malka Leifer this week after a long legal process that strained re...

UNHCR alarmed at increasing pushbacks of asylum at Europe’s borders

Alarmed at the increasing frequency of expulsions and pushbacks of refugees and asylum-seekers at Europes land and sea borders, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for states to investigate and halt these practices.UNHCR has received a...

Joel Fry joins Sarah Snook in 'Persuasion' film adaptation

Actor Joel Fry, best known for his work on Yesterday and Game of Thrones, is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austens Persuasion alongside Sarah Snook.The Searchlight Pictures project, being directed by Mahalia Belo, is a new ...

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits west Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology NCS.As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 917 am at a depth of 15 kilometres.Earthquake of Magni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021