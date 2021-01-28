New features rolling out for EVs with Google Maps built-in

Google has announced three new features for Electric vehicles (EVs) featuring built-in Google Maps. Currently, these features are rolling out to the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, with more models to soon join the list.

According to Google, range anxiety, the fear that the vehicle will run out of power before reaching a destination or charging station, is considered one of the major barriers to the widespread adoption of EVs.

In a blog post, Google said that the company has engineered a highly scalable solution for recommending efficient routes through charging stations, which optimizes the sum of the driving time and the charging time together, subsequently reducing range anxiety.

For longer trips that require two or more recharge stops, routing algorithms in Google Maps will search and filter through tens to thousands of public charging stations to find the most efficient route - all in less than 10 seconds. Users can also see how long each charge will take and their updated total trip time.

For shorter trips like a Saturday hike or weekend getaway where only one charge is needed, Google Maps users can select a charging station that best fits their needs from a list of recharge points in Maps. Users can also see which charging stations are the fastest and select specific stations if they have a membership. Additionally, Maps users can also see if a charging spot is close to a grocery store or coffee shop.

"Taking into consideration the various characteristics of each EV (such as the weight, maximum battery level, plug type, etc.) the algorithm identifies which of the edges are feasible for the EV under consideration and which are not. Once the routing request comes in, Maps EV routing augments the feasible graph with two new nodes, the origin and the destination, and with multiple new (feasible) edges that outline the potential trips from the origin to its nearby charging stations and to the destination from each of its nearby charging stations," Google wrote in the post.

Lastly, Google Maps users will now be able to see what payment methods are accepted at EV charging stations in 12 countries throughout Europe.