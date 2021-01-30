Left Menu

Not surprised at 'evil attack' as we were on higher alert for few weeks: Israeli envoy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after a blast outside its Embassy here, Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka said there are enough reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised at the event as the alert level had been increased for past few weeks following intelligence inputs.

In an interview with PTI, he also said the investigations will look into all possible angles, including whether there are any links to the 2012 attack on Israeli diplomats here while events around the world are also being examined to find any related operations or activities at any destination.

''These attacks by those seeking destablisation in the (West Asia) region cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted,'' he said when asked whether the attack was aimed at derailing Israel's peace efforts with various Arab countries.

He said Israeli authorities and the embassy are providing all assistance and every information Indian authorities probing the attack.

A low-intensity improvised explosive device(IED) went off near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Delhi on Friday evening but no one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the Embassy in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

