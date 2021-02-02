Left Menu

Offline message app downloaded over million times after Myanmar coup

In response to a question from Reuters, Bridgefy said it had improved its security procedures and encrypted direct messages between users. Other apps that use similar technologies include goTenna and Briar, while the now defunct Bluetooth Firechat app was used in past protests in Iran and Iraq.

Offline messaging app Bridgefy said it was downloaded more than 1 million times in Myanmar, after the country's military seized power on Monday and temporarily disrupted internet traffic. The Mexican startup, which gained popularity during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2020, tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app "useful during tough times".

After the country's democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country. Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible further shutdowns.

CEO Jorge Rios told Reuters that between Monday to Tuesday evening the app had been downloaded more than 1.1 million times. The country has an estimated 22 million social media users. Bridgefy, whose backers include Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and which has also been used at anti-government rallies in Thailand, is one of several apps based on Bluetooth that use mesh networks to allow users to communicate without internet connections.

They have gained popularity globally, especially in countries which have a history of imposing restrictions on social media platforms and internet providers - though security experts are concerned they can be penetrated, exposing users to surveillance risks. In response to a question from Reuters, Bridgefy said it had improved its security procedures and encrypted direct messages between users.

Other apps that use similar technologies include goTenna and Briar, while the now defunct Bluetooth Firechat app was used in past protests in Iran and Iraq.

