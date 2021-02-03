Nokia reaches 100 million fiber broadband shipments milestone

Finnish telecom giant Nokia has reached a milestone of shipping 100 million fiber broadband lines to providers around the world, the company announced on Tuesday.

To commemorate this latest milestone, Nokia awarded a golden Optical Network Terminal (ONT) to TDS Telecommunications LLC, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States and the recipient of the 100 millionth unit.

Commenting on the achievement, Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks Division at Nokia, said, "Nokia is a leading provider for fiber access technologies, and we are proud to help North American operators and broadband providers to build the next-generation fiber access networks. Our 100 millionth fiber home shipment is an important milestone for us because each one represents a broadband connection with the potential to truly enhance lives. It's a privilege to be helping TDS and other operators and utilities across the U.S. accelerate rural fiber broadband connectivity.

TDS is expanding its fiber broadband network and deploying Nokia's Lightspan FX access node and state-of-the-art multi-PON solution, based on Nokia's Quillion chipset, to deliver up to 10GB/s internet speeds to residential as well as business customers, when and where needed. The future-ready solution can enable 25Gb/s speed and smooth transition to virtualized access-network control and management as well.

"Our network has grown and evolved with demand; our latest GPON and XGS-PON deployments give us the ability to offer enterprise services and multi-gigabit residential services. We are delighted to receive the golden ONT from Nokia as a symbol of their 100 millionth ONT shipped," said Ken Paker, Senior Vice President – Information and Network Technologies and CTO for TDS.

According to Nokia, 7 out of every 10 fiber homes in the United States are served with its solutions. The company's unique combination of global experience, in-house innovation and chip development along with a broad set of fiber, fixed wireless and Wi-Fi solutions is helping broadband operators and network providers accelerate gigabit broadband connectivity across the country.