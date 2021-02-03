OneDrive for Android update brings new home screen, support for 8K video playback

Microsoft is rolling out a new update to 'OneDrive for Android' worldwide, bringing a new home screen experience and support for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K videos.

While users with a personal OneDrive account will see three key sections - recently accessed files, files downloaded for offline use and 'On This Day' photos to re-discover memories from the past, those with OneDrive for work or school account will see - recent files, shared libraries and offline files.

Microsoft noted that users can still navigate to the root view that appeared in the previous home screen. Just tap the 'Files' tab present besides the Home tab.

The updated home screen is available for OneDrive work, school and home accounts. To try the new home experience, you'll need Android version 6.0 or higher and OneDrive for Android version 6.21 or above.

The update has added support for 'Samsung Motion Photo' playback, allowing users to playback their memories with full motion and sound on OneDrive for Android. The playback feature is not available on OneDrive for iOS or OneDrive sync.

The Samsung Motion Photo playback feature is enabled only for OneDrive personal accounts and not for work or school accounts. It requires Android version 6.0 or higher and OneDrive for Android version 6.23 or above.

Additionally, the update has added the ability to share a Samsung Motion Photo in OneDrive and view it on the OneDrive for Android or on OneDrive.com.

Lastly, the update allows 'OneDrive for Android' users to playback Samsung 8K videos. Starting this month, the feature will be available in Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 lineup. The 8k video can be uploaded to OneDrive manually or by connecting your Samsung Gallery app to OneDrive or via the OneDrive camera-roll backup feature.

For those unaware, Microsoft has always allowed users to store Samsung 8K videos with no loss or compression on OneDrive and with this update, it has added the ability to play the videos in their full 8K clarity.