Uttarakhand flood: SBI General Insurance to fast-track claims

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it will fast-track claims for customers affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand.

The key objective is to get customers back on their feet as soon as possible, it said in a release.

For quicker settlement, affected people can reach out to SBI General through an emergency toll-free number 1800 102 1111, or SMS to 561612.

They an also e-mail to 'customer.care@sbigeneral.in' or visit the Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in, the company said.

