Uttarakhand flood: SBI General Insurance to fast-track claims

Uttarakhand flood: SBI General Insurance to fast-track claimsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:12 IST
SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it will fast-track claims for customers affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand.
The key objective is to get customers back on their feet as soon as possible, it said in a release.
For quicker settlement, affected people can reach out to SBI General through an emergency toll-free number 1800 102 1111, or SMS
They an also e-mail to 'customer.care@sbigeneral.in' or visit the Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand