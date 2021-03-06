Fastrack launches new fitness band with full-touch display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS dual-tone design

Full touch colour display

Heart Rate monitor

Sleep tracker

10-days battery life

Fastrack has launched a new smart fitness band - Reflex 3.0 - in India. The fitness band features a dual-tone design and a rectangular full-touch colour display.

The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is priced at Rs 2,495 and is currently available for purchase via the company's official India website, Amazon and other channels. You can choose from two dual-tone strap colours - Black and Grey, Black and Turquoise, Black and Blue and Pink and Green.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0: Specs and features

The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 boasts a rectangular full touch display and a dual-tone silicone strap. The band comes with IP68 water-resistant rating and multiple stylish watch faces to choose from.

On the fitness front, Reflex 3.0 comes with 10 sports modes including hiking, yoga, cycling and elliptical to name a few. It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep quality tracking, step counting and calorie counter, among others.

The fitness tracker is claimed to last up to 10 days on a full charge and can be recharged via a magnetic cable. Other smart functions include- Phone finder, remote music control, camera control, sedentary reminders and notification alerts.

The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 measures 14 x 7 x 10 cm and weighs 24 Grams.