KSUM-mentored startup selected for global event in water management

Troncart Solutions, a smart utility metering venture mentored by the state-run Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has been selected for the 'Next Generation Water Action' program, an international event being organized by Denmark Technical University (DTU) Skylab.

An Internet of Things (IoT) Smart Metering Solutions startup, Troncart Solutions made it to the event after winning the 'Water Innovation Challenge' round held in India under the aegis of ATAL Innovation Mission and Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK).

'Water Innovation Challenge' was conducted to identify and globally promote solutions for digital water management, monitoring, and prevention of leakage in city water supply, rainwater harvesting, and supply of safe and sustained drinking water, an official statement said here.

Overall, 12 water solution startups from Ghana, Kenya, Denmark, South Korea, and India made it to the list with solutions that will be brought forward to impact urban water challenges along with innovative and cutting-edge solutions that will help solve the water challenges, said.

''We are really proud to become one among the four startups selected from India for this prestigious event and we hope we will get a lot of exposure nationally as well as globally,'' said Pratheesh V Nair, CEO, Troncart Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Troncart's water metering solution is equipped with a metering and customer information management system, which helps the utility provider, water supply department of municipalities, and apartments to monitor and manage billing and consumption of water for their consumers.

The automated meter-reading system comprises many cutting-edge technologies like LPWAN wireless communication, optimized battery usage, Artificial Intelligence (AI)- enabled reporting and alert system, Data Analytics System, and ERP interoperability, it said.

''We have already rolled out our smart meter projects in various locations like Bhutan, Dubai, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

There are many upcoming installations in various parts of the country,'' Nair said.

The company's R&D team has already come up with a long battery life ensured wireless controlled ultrasonic water meter, which can also monitor the quality of water supplied to the end consumer.

''We hope this new product after its launch in December 2021 will enable Troncart to evolve as a global leader in the targeted domain of the industry,'' he added.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

