Left Menu

South African regulator to appeal court order halting spectrum auction

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:33 IST
South African regulator to appeal court order halting spectrum auction
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SANDFCorpEvents)

South Africa's telecoms regulator ICASA said on Tuesday it will appeal a court order restraining it from proceeding with an auction of radio frequency spectrum licenses, needed to lower data costs, expand 4G capacity and roll out new 5G technology. On Monday, High Court Judge Selby Baqwa passed an order prohibiting the regulator from going ahead with the auction pending a hearing on contentions raised by operator Telkom and broadcaster e.tv.

Monday's ruling is a major blow to the industry, especially mobile operators MTN and Vodacom, who have been forced to re-purpose their existing allocations of 2G and 3G spectrum to deploy new 4G technology in the absence of new licenses. MTN said it was reviewing the decision while Vodacom called the development "negative."

Similar legal disputes halted the sale in 2016. Operators have been waiting for more than a decade for the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to release new spectrum licenses, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has said would be an important economic boost for the country by creating jobs and increasing internet penetration and competition.

ICASA chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng said on Tuesday the regulator was dismayed by the court's decision but remained resolute that the licensing process would be finalized in due course. "It is our considered view that the best option is to exhaust all possible legal avenues at our disposal, including appeals so to ensure that this sensitive licensing process is not only defined by industry players but also by the public interest," Modimoeng said.

MEDIATION Partly state-owned Telkom and e.tv had approached the court, seeking to review and set aside the bid process saying the regulator was auctioning spectrum which was already in use by broadcasters.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the department remained committed to completing the migration of broadcasting services to digital from analog, which is at the heart of the legal battle. "Like all parties involved the government would like to see the auctioning of the spectrum taking place without delay," Ndabeni-Abrahams said, adding that parties should consider mediation through alternative dispute resolution outside the court process.

But Modimoeng said, like in 2016, such out-of-court settlements took it nowhere, and therefore "we are not going back there". Analysts said such issues should have been addressed at the outset as companies like Telkom are disadvantaged with MTN and Vodacom controlling almost 80% of the market in terms of revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max Fashion’s #YouAreSoBeautifull initiative makes us rethink our definition of beauty

Crafted by DViO Digital, this initiative pays a compliment to women for being beautiFULL as she is Womanhood is a special journey. From colouring your hair a fiery hue to proudly flaunting your greys. A journey from yelling out Mom when you...

Beverage Start-up Jimmy's Cocktails Raises 6 Cr in Pre-Series Funding

Having served over a Million cocktails since lockdown, Jimmys plans to use fresh funds towards new product development and retail expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India In a bid to fuel its growth in the evolving premium bev...

Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two persons who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rect...

Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in 2 years: Sisodia

Piped water supply to all unauthorized colonies will be ensured in a phased manner in the next two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The government has set aside Rs 3,274 crore for the schemes and projects of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021