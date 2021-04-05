Samsung, Adidas collaborates for special edition of Galaxy Buds Pro

If you are a fan of collecting special editions of your favourite brands, then you may be intrigued to discover that Samsung has collaborated with Adidas over in South Korea for a special rendition of the Galaxy Buds Pro. According to Mashable India, officially called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack, this collaboration is important for the South Korean tech monster's mission to practice environmental awareness and eco-friendly campaign. The unique pair is set in white and green-two of Adidas' Originals signature tones.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack for about USD 248 or KRW 279,000 in South Korea (which generally values about INR 18,168). It will be out in the market to be purchased by April 7, 7:30 PM (local time). Interested buyers can check out Kakao or the Samsung site for the availability of the product. Mashable India reported that inside the extraordinary bundle, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro accompanies a special coupon to purchase a pair of Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes (sneakers). The earbuds will accompany an Adidas Originals snapback case too.

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson said, "We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption, especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions, and we will continue to strengthen Galaxy's unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future." The Samsung Adidas Galaxy Buds Pro will empower an Adidas Originals theme. It will incorporate a custom lock screen, call screen, messages screen, and icons. A snappy access symbol to Adidas' online store will be accessible too. The pair will likewise accompany an extraordinary snapback case made of reused plastic, as per Mashable India.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack is planned particularly for "MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions." The organization likewise promises to keep on delivering items with eco-accommodating materials and collaborating with more brands. Prominently, Adidas Stan Smith shoes and adornments are popular for the unique design made using recycled materials. (ANI)

