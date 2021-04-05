Left Menu

Samsung, Adidas collaborates for special edition of Galaxy Buds Pro

If you are a fan of collecting special editions of your favourite brands, then you may be intrigued to discover that Samsung has collaborated with Adidas over in South Korea for a special rendition of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:51 IST
Samsung, Adidas collaborates for special edition of Galaxy Buds Pro
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

If you are a fan of collecting special editions of your favourite brands, then you may be intrigued to discover that Samsung has collaborated with Adidas over in South Korea for a special rendition of the Galaxy Buds Pro. According to Mashable India, officially called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack, this collaboration is important for the South Korean tech monster's mission to practice environmental awareness and eco-friendly campaign. The unique pair is set in white and green-two of Adidas' Originals signature tones.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack for about USD 248 or KRW 279,000 in South Korea (which generally values about INR 18,168). It will be out in the market to be purchased by April 7, 7:30 PM (local time). Interested buyers can check out Kakao or the Samsung site for the availability of the product. Mashable India reported that inside the extraordinary bundle, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro accompanies a special coupon to purchase a pair of Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes (sneakers). The earbuds will accompany an Adidas Originals snapback case too.

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson said, "We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption, especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions, and we will continue to strengthen Galaxy's unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future." The Samsung Adidas Galaxy Buds Pro will empower an Adidas Originals theme. It will incorporate a custom lock screen, call screen, messages screen, and icons. A snappy access symbol to Adidas' online store will be accessible too. The pair will likewise accompany an extraordinary snapback case made of reused plastic, as per Mashable India.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack is planned particularly for "MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions." The organization likewise promises to keep on delivering items with eco-accommodating materials and collaborating with more brands. Prominently, Adidas Stan Smith shoes and adornments are popular for the unique design made using recycled materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021