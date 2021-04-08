Left Menu

U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. The Commerce Department said the seven were "involved with building supercomputers used by China’s military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. The department is adding Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, the National Supercomputing Center Jinan, the National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, the National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, and the National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou to its blacklist. The Commerce Department said the seven were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many – perhaps almost all – modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers. The new rules take effect immediately but do not apply to goods from U.S. suppliers already en route.

During the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. added dozens of Chinese companies to its economic blacklist, including the country's top smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, top chipmaker SMIC and the largest drone manufacturer, SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid, and investing ...

Terrorist killed in shootout with police in Pakistan

A terrorist was killed during a shootout with police when they were on a routine patrolling in northwest Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.Two terrorists fled during the exchange of fire on Thursday in Bannu district of the...

Row over IIM-C draft code that calls for barring public airing of views by teachers

A draft code of conduct for faculty members of IIM-Calcutta that calls for a bar on public expression of their views on government policies and actions has stirred a row with teachers writing to the Board of Governors, voicing their dissent...

Maha: 56 traders booked for violating COVID-19 norms during protest

The Pune police have registered a case against 56 traders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms during a protest against the Maharashtra governments latest curbs amid the pandemic, an official said on Friday.Traders had formed a human ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021