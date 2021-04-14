U.S. urges agencies to apply patches to Microsoft servers
The U.S. Government carefully weighs the national security, public, and commercial interests in deciding to disclose a vulnerability. Moreover, we recognize when vulnerabilities may pose such a systemic risk that they require expedited disclosure," Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said in a statement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 01:51 IST
The U.S. national security official in charge of cybersecurity on Tuesday told all government agencies to urgently apply new software patches from Microsoft to fix a vulnerability in its Exchange Servers.
"The U.S. government discovered and notified Microsoft Corp on these vulnerabilities. The U.S. Government carefully weighs the national security, public, and commercial interests in deciding to disclose a vulnerability. Moreover, we recognize when vulnerabilities may pose such a systemic risk that they require expedited disclosure," Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The U.S. Government
- Microsoft
- Anne Neuberger
ALSO READ
U.S. Customs determines forced labour at Malaysia's Top Glove, to seize gloves
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed as broader worries about U.S. hedge fund default ease
BRIEF-China And North Korea To Revive Trade In April Amid U.S. Tension - Nikkei
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions-state TV
U.S. Customs says forced labour used at Malaysia's Top Glove, to seize gloves