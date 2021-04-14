Left Menu

Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

The event "puts forth how Amazon and our partners leverage digitisation, technology & our ecosystem to drive infinite possibilities for a Digital India", its website said. In a statement, trader groups including the All India Mobile Retailers Association said the Amazon event was positioning it as a friend and guide to small sellers, but argued small traders had been harmed by discriminatory practices of foreign e-commerce firms.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:35 IST
Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

Thousands of Indian small businesses will organise an event this week in protest at the business practices of foreign e-tailers like Amazon.com Inc , taking a dig at the U.S. group's summit with their own event.

Starting Thursday, Amazon is organising a virtual summit in India named "Smbhav" , which phonetically means "possible" in Hindi, to showcase opportunities offered by the U.S. firm to get small businesses to expand and sell online. Trader groups representing 600,000 sellers said in a statement they will at the same time launch a summit titled "Asmbhav" , or "impossible", including an award ceremony to pin the blame on those who they think have hurt their businesses.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indian traders, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart benefit a few big sellers and that the companies engage in predatory pricing that harms their businesses. The companies say they comply with all laws.

A Reuters special report published in February revealed Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations. http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace".

The Smbhav event will include more than 70 speakers and aims to allow small businesses to learn how to grow their businesses in India - a key growth market for Amazon. The event "puts forth how Amazon and our partners leverage digitisation, technology & our ecosystem to drive infinite possibilities for a Digital India", its website said.

In a statement, trader groups including the All India Mobile Retailers Association said the Amazon event was positioning it as a friend and guide to small sellers, but argued small traders had been harmed by discriminatory practices of foreign e-commerce firms. The latest dispute comes as India also considers revising foreign investment rules for e-commerce which could force companies like Amazon to rework the relationships it has with big sellers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Apple backs far-reaching emissions disclosure rules

Apple Inc on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC to require companies to disclose far-reaching emissions information such as how customers use their products, according to a tweet from Apple Vice President Lis...

ADB and AFD reaffirm collaboration on climate change and aspirations for COP26

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in a call today with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement Group AFD Chief Executive Officer Rmy Rioux reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the two institutions, particularly on...

101 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur; drug peddler arrested

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Wednesday after 101 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, police said.The contraband was found in a truck which was intercepted on the highway at Roundomail for a...

New global compact aims to drive down diabetes deaths, boost insulin access

The development comes as the risk of early death from diabetes is increasing, underscoring why countries must tackle the disease and bring treatment to all who need it.The COVID-19 connectionThe need to take urgent action on diabetes is cle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021