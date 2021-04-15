Left Menu

Mexican regulator informs IAEA about safe recovery of radiography camera

The radiography camera, with an Iridium-192 radioactive source, was stolen on 11 April together with the vehicle of a radiographer in the Teoloyucan municipality in Mexico State.

IAEA | New York | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:36 IST
The CNSNS informed the IAEA on 13 April that the radioactive source was safely recovered intact in its shielding within the camera in the town of Ojo de Agua, Tecámac in Mexico State. Image Credit: ANI

The Comision Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear y Salvaguardias (CNSNS), the Mexican nuclear regulator, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the theft and subsequent safe recovery of a radiography camera containing a radioactive source.

The radiography camera, with an Iridium-192 radioactive source, was stolen on 11 April together with the vehicle of a radiographer in the Teoloyucan municipality in Mexico State. The CNSNS informed the IAEA on 13 April that the radioactive source was safely recovered intact in its shielding within the camera in the town of Ojo de Agua, Tecámac in Mexico State.

The CNSNS informed the national civil protection authority in Mexico and a criminal investigation is underway.

Radiography cameras are used industrially to inspect welding and concrete for hidden flaws.

