Left Menu

UK's Kantar agrees to buy U.S. rival Numerator, confirming Reuters report

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:24 IST
UK's Kantar agrees to buy U.S. rival Numerator, confirming Reuters report

British market research group Kantar said on Monday it had struck a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. rival Numerator, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Kantar said the deal would create global view of shopper behaviour with a combined dataset providing insights into the shopping habits of almost five billion consumers globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive.

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive....

Record spike of 12,897 COVID-19 cases in MP; 79 more die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 12,897 fresh coronavirus cases, while 79 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.The states COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,20,977, while ...

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes.Dowden...

WRAPUP 3-Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital, health worsening, lawyer says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital, supporters and officials said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has led the United States to warn Moscow of serious repercussions if he should di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021