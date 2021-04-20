Left Menu

Spanish court tells UEFA, FIFA not to stop Super League

Updated: 20-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:56 IST
The World and European soccer bodies, FIFA and UEFA, must not prevent 12 of the continent's leading clubs from creating a breakaway Super League, a Spanish commercial court said on Tuesday in a preliminary ruling.

It was not immediately clear what authority the Madrid court, which adjudicates legal corporate disputes, had over the Swiss-based soccer bodies.

The court said in a written ruling seen by Reuters that FIFA, UEFA and all its associated soccer federations must not adopt "any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way" the creation of the Super League.

