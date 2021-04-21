Left Menu

UiPath set to jump 14% in NYSE debut, potentially valuing it at over $33 bln

Backed by the likes of Accel, Dragoneer and Coatue Management, UiPath uses artificial intelligence and low-code tools to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources. The startup priced its offering of 23.9 million shares at $56 apiece to raise around $1.34 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:36 IST
UiPath set to jump 14% in NYSE debut, potentially valuing it at over $33 bln

Automation tech startup UiPath Inc was set to be valued at more than $33 billion in its U.S. market debut on Wednesday, the latest tech company to capitalize on investors' appetite for high-growth stocks.

At 10:51 a.m. ET, its stock was set to open at between $62 and $64 per share, as much as 14% higher from the offer price of $56 per share. Backed by the likes of Accel, Dragoneer and Coatue Management, UiPath uses artificial intelligence and low-code tools to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources.

The startup priced its offering of 23.9 million shares at $56 apiece to raise around $1.34 billion. UiPath will receive proceeds of around $527 million from the initial public offering (IPO). Several richly valued startups, including cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global and South Korean e-commerce startup Coupang, have already cashed in on the record run in U.S. capital markets this year.

Unicorns such as electric vehicle startup Rivian and Microsoft-backed DataBricks are also set to go public later in 2021. UiPath earlier this week raised the price range for its IPO, whose lead underwriters were Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor test positive for COVID-19

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said he will continue to campaign for the West Bengal assembly poll...

Industry ready to invest to strengthen capacity, back-end infra despite second wave

Several industry captains have shown confidence in the economys recovery prospects and said the capex cycle is reviving and companies are investing to augment their capacity as well as back-end infrastructure.The business leaders, including...

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings coach Andy Flower backs Chris Gayle to come good in tournament

Despite Chris Gayles sluggish knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on Wednesday, Punjab Kings assistant coach Andy Flower has backed the star batsman to come good in games ahead in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Gayle scored 1...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021