Apple releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 update with lots of new features, bug fixes

Apple has released the much-awaited iOS 14.5 update alongside the iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 and macOS 11.3 updates. The latest iOS update brings tons of new features including the ability for users to unlock their iPhone with an Apple Watch while they are wearing a mask.

The iOS 14.5 update also brings new emojis, 5G improvements, support for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 controllers, more voice options for Siri, new Search experience in News, to name a few.

Here's the complete iOS 14.5 update changelog:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra-Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models

AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Incoming calls can be announced with Siri, including who is calling, when you're wearing your AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

Emergency contacts can be called by asking Siri

Privacy

App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers

Apple Music

Share your favourite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behaviour and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

5G improvements

Dual-SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on iPhone 12 models

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models

5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on iPhone 12 models

News

Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Maps

Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling Siri on your iPhone or on CarPlay

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA

Reminders

Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date

Option to print your reminder lists

Translate

Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support

Fitness+

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

CarPlay

ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay

Apart from these features and improvements, the iOS 14.5 update also fixes several issues including