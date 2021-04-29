GM will launch recall fix for 69,000 Bolt EVs

Left Menu

General Motors Co said Thursday it has completed a software update to address a recall of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risks and will replace battery module assemblies as necessary.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:30 IST
General Motors Co said Thursday it has completed a software update to address a recall of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risks and will replace battery module assemblies as necessary. The largest U.S. automaker announced the recall in November after five reported fires and two minor injuries covering 2017-2019 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem Ltd's Ochang, South Korea facility.

GM said dealers will use "diagnostic tools to identify potential battery anomalies and replace battery module assemblies as necessary." They will install "advanced onboard diagnostic software into these vehicles that, among other things, has the ability to detect potential issues related to changes in battery module performance before problems can develop" the automaker added. GM said in November the vehicles pose a fire risk when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. The Detroit automaker said it had developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk, while it determines the appropriate final repair.

GM said Thursday that once the software update is complete, dealers will remove the 90% state of charge limitation and return the battery to its previous 100% charging capability. Owners of 2019 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs will be able to software update starting today and 2017 and 2018 Bolt EVs owners will be eligible by the end of May. GM said it will make the diagnostic software standard in the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV, as well as future GM electric vehicles.

