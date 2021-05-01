Left Menu

Japan to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21 - Yomiuri

Japanese regulators are set to approve Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Saturday, without citing the source of the information. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is handling domestic regulatory filing and imports of about 50 million doses of the Moderna shot, or enough for 25 million people.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:21 IST
Japan to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21 - Yomiuri
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese regulators are set to approve Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Saturday, without citing the source of the information. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is handling domestic regulatory filing and imports of about 50 million doses of the Moderna shot, or enough for 25 million people. The first doses were flown into Japan from Europe on April 30, ahead of their official approval.

Moderna's would be the second such vaccine to be approved for use in Japan, after the government kicked off its inoculation campaign in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc's shot. Progress has been slow, with less than 2% of Japan's population inoculated so far, the lowest proportion among wealthy countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to help reduce the number of bison roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona.Come Monday, potential volunteers will have 48 hours to apply to kill the massive an...

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container ...

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards BBMA, scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBCs singing reality show The Voice.Jonas follows three-time BBMA host...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021