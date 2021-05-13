Left Menu

South African regulator seeking legal advice on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The Regulator said that it had written to WhatsApp LLC and requested it to revise its privacy policy in South Africa to the standard used in the EU as the country's Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) "has a privacy regime which is very similar to the EU regime." But it has received no agreement from WhatsApp, it added.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:14 IST
South African regulator seeking legal advice on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

South Africa's Information Regulator said on Thursday it was seeking legal advice to get messaging platform WhatsApp to revise its privacy policy in the country to align with standards used in the European Union (EU). Earlier this year the Facebook-owned messaging app informed users that they would need to consent to new privacy policy terms, which will take effect on Saturday, or stop using the service.

The update, which allows WhatsApp to collect personal data from users, has prompted a global backlash. The Regulator said that it had written to WhatsApp LLC and requested it to revise its privacy policy in South Africa to the standard used in the EU as the country's Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) "has a privacy regime which is very similar to the EU regime."

But it has received no agreement from WhatsApp, it added. "We are obligated as the Regulator to ensure the protection of personal information of all South African citizens and monitor compliance of the POPIA by responsible parties," Chairperson of the Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula said.

"Under the circumstances the Regulator is briefing attorneys to prepare an opinion on the way forward in terms of litigation," the Regulator said. The Regulator has raised concerns that citizens of the EU will receive significantly higher privacy protection than people in South Africa and Africa.

In March, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the update does not expand the company's ability to share data with Facebook, nor does it impact the privacy of users' messages with friends or family. The Regulator has also asked the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, a parliamentary oversight committee, to request Facebook South Africa and WhatsApp LLC testify in Parliament on this matter, it said.

"Given Facebook's status as one of the world's largest companies, the Regulator is of the view that it should work together with other organisations in order to hold Facebook accountable," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that U.S. motorists can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top U.S. fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ranso...

Pelosi accuses U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of 'verbal assault'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene committed verbal assault and abuse against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The Washington...

Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, family says

Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, his family said.Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on Wednesday night fr...

Ukraine court orders house arrest for lawmaker Medvedchuk in treason case

A Ukrainian court on Thursday ordered the pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk to be placed under house arrest after prosecutors opened an investigation that suspects him of treason.Medvedchuk says the case is fabricated and told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021