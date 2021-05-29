Left Menu

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft set to launch to China's space station -state media

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Snappy Goat
China will launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to the country's space station at 8:55 PM Beijing time (1255 GMT) on Saturday, the China National Space Administration said, according to state media on Saturday.

Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, is the second of 11 needed to complete China's first self-developed space station around 2022 and follows the launch of the key module Tianhe in late April.

Tianzhou-2 will be launched via a carrier rocket, state media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

