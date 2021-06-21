Left Menu

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

With Ads Creative Studio, multiple users can now collaborate on the same project - work together on template creation, design rules for matching ads with the right audiences, and finalize a project through review and QA. The Asset Library and Templates also allow multiple creative users to reuse resources across projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:59 IST
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools
The Ads Creative Studio features a new project library that centralizes creative asset construction and management, allowing you to create and manage video, display and, soon, audio creatives. Image Credit: Google

Google today announced the launch of Ads Creative Studio, a new tool aimed at streamlining the many processes creative teams are accustomed to when building out different ad types. It brings together a number of creative advertising tools previously found across products like YouTube, Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

"We're introducing Ads Creative Studio, a unified home for Google's creative advertising tools, to help you build compelling experiences for video, display and audio ads. Ads Creative Studio will allow creative teams to build and innovate together while increasing productivity and simplifying the overall process to bring a great ad to life," Google wrote in a blog post.

The Google Ads Creative Studio features:

  • Director Mix - customize your creative for different audiences by building out multiple versions of a YouTube video ad with swappable elements
  • Dynamic display and HTML5 - generate customized and interactive creatives for Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360
  • Audio Mixer dynamic audio - build tailored audio ads for Display & Video 360 quickly and efficiently at scale

The Ads Creative Studio features a new project library that centralizes creative asset construction and management, allowing you to create and manage video, display and, soon, audio creatives.

With Ads Creative Studio, multiple users can now collaborate on the same project - work together on template creation, design rules for matching ads with the right audiences, and finalize a project through review and QA. The Asset Library and Templates also allow multiple creative users to reuse resources across projects.

Starting late next month, the Google Ads Creative Studio will be available in beta to Display & Video 360 customers, followed by select YouTube Ads customers in September. Additional features will be made available to a wider group of users over the following months.

In addition, Google has merged 'Create with Google' with 'Think with Google', creating a new, unified destination that brings you the creative insight, inspiration, and tools you need to make effective creative work.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021