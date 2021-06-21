Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google today announced the launch of Ads Creative Studio, a new tool aimed at streamlining the many processes creative teams are accustomed to when building out different ad types. It brings together a number of creative advertising tools previously found across products like YouTube, Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

"We're introducing Ads Creative Studio, a unified home for Google's creative advertising tools, to help you build compelling experiences for video, display and audio ads. Ads Creative Studio will allow creative teams to build and innovate together while increasing productivity and simplifying the overall process to bring a great ad to life," Google wrote in a blog post.

The Google Ads Creative Studio features:

Director Mix - customize your creative for different audiences by building out multiple versions of a YouTube video ad with swappable elements

- customize your creative for different audiences by building out multiple versions of a YouTube video ad with swappable elements Dynamic display and HTML5 - generate customized and interactive creatives for Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360

- generate customized and interactive creatives for Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360 Audio Mixer dynamic audio - build tailored audio ads for Display & Video 360 quickly and efficiently at scale

The Ads Creative Studio features a new project library that centralizes creative asset construction and management, allowing you to create and manage video, display and, soon, audio creatives.

With Ads Creative Studio, multiple users can now collaborate on the same project - work together on template creation, design rules for matching ads with the right audiences, and finalize a project through review and QA. The Asset Library and Templates also allow multiple creative users to reuse resources across projects.

Starting late next month, the Google Ads Creative Studio will be available in beta to Display & Video 360 customers, followed by select YouTube Ads customers in September. Additional features will be made available to a wider group of users over the following months.

In addition, Google has merged 'Create with Google' with 'Think with Google', creating a new, unified destination that brings you the creative insight, inspiration, and tools you need to make effective creative work.