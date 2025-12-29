KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session commenced with a tribute to late legislators R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy. The assembly paused for a two-minute silence, offering respect to the departed leaders before proceeding with the legislative business.

In a noteworthy appearance, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the session, breaking his long absence of two years. This surprise attendance brought immediate attention, given his history of sporadic attendance since BRS lost power in 2023.

Despite the friction with Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy greeted Rao, setting the tone for a potentially stormy session as debates on river water issues loom. Rao's critiques of the current regime's handling of irrigation projects have already incited sharp exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)