Left Menu

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session opened with tributes to late MLAs, marking K. Chandrasekhar Rao's first in-person attendance in two years. His presence heightened tensions amid ongoing disputes between Congress and BRS. Discussions are expected to focus on river water issues and inter-party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:38 IST
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session commenced with a tribute to late legislators R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy. The assembly paused for a two-minute silence, offering respect to the departed leaders before proceeding with the legislative business.

In a noteworthy appearance, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the session, breaking his long absence of two years. This surprise attendance brought immediate attention, given his history of sporadic attendance since BRS lost power in 2023.

Despite the friction with Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy greeted Rao, setting the tone for a potentially stormy session as debates on river water issues loom. Rao's critiques of the current regime's handling of irrigation projects have already incited sharp exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case

 India
2
Language or Action? Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Trolls

Language or Action? Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Trolls

 India
3
Court Rules: Justice Not a Commercial Service

Court Rules: Justice Not a Commercial Service

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025