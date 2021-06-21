Avataar.me Appoints New VP - Head of Platform Engineering to Strategically Grow Platform Offerings

BENGALURU, India, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by CTO search firm Purple Quarter's concentrated efforts, Parikshit Basu has successfully joined Avataar.me, a Sequoia Capital-backed deep-tech 3D Computer Vision & AI company - that powers full-funnel commerce outcomes for brands. Purple Quarter was the exclusive partner in Avataar's tech leadership search.

Parikshit's experience and deep expertise in building and growing high-performing, innovative engineering teams, services, and products at Amazon, Cure.Fit and Flipkart made him an ideal candidate per Avataar's mandate to Purple Quarter for a skilled product acumen leader.

Advertisement

Commenting on the leadership announcement, Founder & CEO, Avataar.me, Sravanth Aluru said, ''At Avataar we aspire to build an ambitious team with an unwavering focus on shaping the world's most delightful visual discovery experiences, innovating on cutting-edge AI/ML and computer vision technologies. We are excited to bring Parikshit onboard as part of the leadership team. Parikshit brings in rich experience in building and leading high-performing teams that have driven innovation and will be a valuable partner for us in scaling our 'Avataar Within' technology platform globally.'' With 15 years of industry experience, Parikshit has worked extensively in the e-commerce, video streaming domains, and has led teams in delivering world-class cloud services handling high traffic. At Avataar, he will lead the engineering efforts for the next phase of the company's growth by building easy-to-use, self-serve platforms for clients to easily create more vivid experiences for their customers. ''Avataar.me is bridging the gap between offline-online experiences by replacing the 2D visuals with life-like hyper-realistic 3D XR/AR experience. It is introducing spatial depth to online buying/ browsing experiences and pushing the boundaries of deep tech research in India. I look forward to building immersive visual experiences for consumers and taking it to the next level as part of this company,'' said Parikshit, who took over his new role on June 7.

Purple Quarter helped connect Parikshit with his right match, Avataar.me. Sharing the experience, he said, ''Folks at Purple Quarter have been really helpful, transparent and easy to connect with during the entire process. I would certainly recommend them for a streamlined Tech Leadership hiring process.'' With its unmatched tech network, Purple Quarter has been instrumental in closing key leadership positions for the likes of Vedantu, Swiggy, Pharmeasy, Hike, Licious, Urban Company, LendingKart, and Acko.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more. For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit:https://purplequarter.com/ About Avataar.me Avataar.me is shaping consumer's online buying/ browsing behaviour by creating immersive, interactive shopping experiences and reimagining the visual discovery journey. It uses a globally first-of-its-kind XR+AR technology platform, taking a deep learning AI-driven approach to scaling commerce. With 10+ US patents, Avataar is deeply committed to re-shaping the digital commerce industry through delivering life-size 3D and XR+AR first experiences across all consumer touchpoints (web, in-app and social channels), using their proprietary platform, ''Avataar Within''. ''Avataar Within'', the tech platform, works behind the scenes, powering some of the world's largest automobile, retail and e-commerce brands across US, Asia and Europe in delivering delightful, new age experiences for end-consumers, and re-imagining business RoI in the course.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532295/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)