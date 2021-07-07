Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian state had nothing to do with U.S. RNC hack

The RNC said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were what he called "certain contacts" between Moscow and Washington on the subject of cyber crime and accusations that Russia-linked crime groups were sometimes involved. He said most of what was published on the subject in the media was a lie.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:01 IST
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Wednesday said the Russian state had nothing to do with a hack that targeted the U.S. Republican National Committee, and that it had no detailed information regarding the attack. The RNC said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were what he called "certain contacts" between Moscow and Washington on the subject of cyber crime and accusations that Russia-linked crime groups were sometimes involved. He said most of what was published on the subject in the media was a lie.

