Samsung partners with CJ ENM to build first virtual production studio in Korea

Samsung has partnered with CJ ENM, a South Korean entertainment and mass media company behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite, to build the first virtual production studio using its leading display technology.

The collaboration will see Samsung combining its cutting-edge Micro LED technology with CJ ENM's globally recognized content production of TV series and films. The South Korean technology giant will supply "The Wall" to CJ ENM's virtual studio which will open in Paju, Korea later this year, making it the first custom virtual production volume studio to leverage the innovative display's boundless LED technology.

The Wall features a massive 1,000 inches screen that supports up to 16K high-resolution content. The 2021 model of the display allows producers to run content at frame rates such as 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94Hz. Additionally, the Frame Rate Sync technology reduces screen disruptions for true-to-life accuracy.

The virtual production studio will use LED displays and connected cameras to create real-time virtual settings which will help save time and reduce image compositing and on-location production costs while helping filmmakers to see the camera on the live-action set in any direction, Samsung said in a press release on Monday.

"We are excited to collaborate with CJ ENM to build a virtual production studio featuring Samsung's most cutting-edge display technologies. With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production," said Jong-hee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.