Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration for security compliance

Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade "to align with relevant laws and regulations", China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday. "We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:54 IST
"We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations," the company said in a statement to Reuters. "During this time, registration of new Weixin personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August," the company said.

Weixin is the Chinese name for WeChat. China is in the process of tightening its policy towards privacy and data security. It is readying a Personal Information Protection Law, which calls for tech platforms to impose stricter measures to ensure secure storage of user data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

