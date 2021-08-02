Bizs should consider removal of legacy PCs in hybrid working age: Intel study

An Intel-commissioned study shows that in the age of hybrid working, businesses should consider the removal of legacy PCs as poor performing legacy devices affect many facets of both an employee and IT decision-makers (ITDMs) working day.

The UK-based survey looks at the viewpoints of over 1,000 U.K.-based hybrid employees and ITDMs and also benchmarks the pain points that employees have with their existing PC devices.

Advertisement

According to the survey, over 40 percent of employees surveyed reported spending two to three hours a week trying to fix information technology (IT) issues related to productivity applications while one-third said they spent the same amount of time troubleshooting video conferencing. Almost half of the ITDMs surveyed said that greater investment in high-end laptops would show that their organization is committed to employee well-being.

As companies stabilize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and IT decision-makers (ITDMs) adjust infrastructure spending to meet the unique demands of hybrid working, many companies are confronted with the issue of employees working with outdated, clunky machines. Intel

Here are the key findings of the Intel-commissioned study:

37 % of employees surveyed said they could recover more than six hours per week of lost or unproductive time

76 % of employees and 88 % of the ITDMs surveyed said device connectivity (e.g., fast Wi-Fi) was of high importance.

66 % of employees and 81 % of ITDMs prioritize better video quality for hybrid working devices.

60 % of employees and 63 % of ITDMs said it was important to have a device that is thin and light/ultra-portable.

Well-functioning devices, such as Intel Evo vPro laptops could help improve productivity for both end-users and IT teams while also acting as the benchmark for security and aesthetic considerations. They also provide business-class PC performance that delivers simplified connectivity, long battery life, immersive displays and seamless manageability.