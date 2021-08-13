Left Menu

ARCI develops indigenous technology for production of LFP cathode material for Li-ion Batteries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:43 IST
The International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) has developed indigenous technology for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs), the Department of Science and Technology said on Friday.

ARCI and Allox Minerals, a Hyderabad-based company, signed an agreement for know-how transfer on August 12, it said.

The cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs, and India is heavily dependent on the import of these materials, the department said.

''International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology, has developed indigenous technology for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs) at its Centre for Nanomaterials,'' the DST said in a statement.

Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chairman, ARCI Governing Council, emphasised on the importance of having a synergy among various organisations having complementary capabilities.

Accordingly, R&D institutions, industry and the government need to work together to nurture and develop EV mobility in India, he said.

Tata Narasinga Rao, Director (additional charge), ARCI said the cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs. As India is heavily dependent on import of these materials, it became essential to indigenously develop a technology for the manufacture of electrode materials and support industrial organisations in LIB technology, he added.

The technology, which is in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or 'Self-Reliant India Mission', was developed under the Technical Research Centre (TRC) on Alternative Energy Materials and Systems and the know-how for the technology is available for transfer on a non-exclusive basis, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

